17-year-old girl dead after double shooting in DeKalb County

A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said.

Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m.

Police found the 17-year-old girl dead and a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say that their investigation found the shooting happened at another location. Police say shots were fired into the victims’ car off Burgess Drive.

The gas station where police responded is about a mile from the address where shots were initially fired.

Police are continuing to investigate.

