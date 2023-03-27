17-year-old girl dead in late night Northeast Side stabbing

A 17-year-old girl died early Monday morning after being stabbed at a Northeast Side home.

Columbus police said Halia Culbertson was found around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 5600 block of Emporium Square, located off of Cleveland Avenue, with at least one stab wound. Culbertson was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but died at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said they arrested 18-year-old Bryanna Barozzini in connection with the stabbing. Barozzini has been charged with murder, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

