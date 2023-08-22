17-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee Monday, the 18th child to die in homicides in the city this year

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Milwaukee on Monday, the Milwaukee Police Department said. She is the 18th child to die in homicides in the city this year.

The shooting occurred on the 9600 block of W. Bradley Road, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This shooting death comes after a violent weekend in the city. Several shootings left at least three people dead, including a 17-year-old girl, and 20 injured from early Friday to late Sunday.

On Monday, in a statement, Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the gun violence "entirely unacceptable," and said his thoughts are with the shooting victims, as well as their families and friends.

“I insist our criminal justice system fully prosecute and punish those responsible for this violence," Johnson said in the statement. "I am directing our Office of Violence Prevention to take every reasonable step to educate, intervene and mediate so that we can reduce the gun violence here."

Johnson pleaded with parents, neighbors, teachers, preachers and mentors to "step up in ways that will help stop the bloodshed."

He added that leaders and legislators "must take a renewed look at our gun laws to decrease the likelihood that guns end up in the hands of people who should not have them.”

Homicides of children have spiked since 2020

No more than 10 children died by homicide in Milwaukee from 2016 through 2019. But in each of the three full years since, 20 or more have been killed, according to the Homicide Review Commission.

As of late July, children under 18 made up 16% of homicide and nonfatal shooting victims this year, compared to 7% in 2019, according to Constance Kostelac, the director of the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. There wasn't a similar increase among those ages 19 to 24.

Since 2020, gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials have cited easy access to guns and social service disruptions from the pandemic as contributing factors in the rise of youth victimization in Milwaukee.

Beck Salgado of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Milwaukee on Monday