17-year-old girl found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

A 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for a single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just before 10 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old girl at a nearby house in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue had a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet until medics arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

