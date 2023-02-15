17-year-old girl hurt after gunshots were fired into her home, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured.

On Tuesday at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3694 Venus Pl. NW. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot.

Officers said the victim was alert and breathing, and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The investigation revealed that the girl was inside the home when shots were fired into the home from outside.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the details surrounding the shooting of the teenage girl.

On WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Channel 2 reported another teen was shot earlier Tuesday, just hours before the Atlanta teen shooting.

Police said a boy in his early teens was shot in Gwinnett County on Tuesday evening near his home. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

