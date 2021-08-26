17-year-old girl missing; police request public assistance

Jackie Jahfetson, The Dickinson Press, N.D.
Aug. 26—The Dickinson Police Department is asking the public for any information in its search to locate 17-year-old runaway Brianna Hunteman of Dickinson.

Hunteman is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in Dickinson.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Hunteman, contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759, or by texting the Badlands Crime Stoppers at 701-840-6108 or calling 701-456-7754. To submit any anonymous tips, visit dickinsonpd.com/crime-prevention/crimestoppers/.

