17-year-old girl overdoses on counterfeit drugs disguised as Oxycodone, Conyers police say

Two people have been arrested after police say a 17-year-old girl overdosed on suspected counterfeit drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Saturday, just after 9: 30 a.m. when Conyers police were called to a home on Travers Creek Trail in regard to a person not breathing and unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they tried to revive the 17-year-old girl. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation revealed that the girl had taken counterfeit drugs that were designed to look like Oxycodone, which caused her to overdose, according to police.

Conyers investigators began investigating her death as a homicide after getting information from a witness at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Detectives said that the drugs were purchased from Diamond Bundy, 24, and Devail McCoy,25, both of Conyers.

Authorities arrested and charged Bundy and McCoy with the distribution of the counterfeit drugs and murder. The pair are behind bars at the Rockdale County Jail.

The teen’s identity was not released.

Conyers Police said the is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-929-4203. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

IN OTHER NEWS: