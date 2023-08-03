17-year-old girl reported missing in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing in southwest Charlotte.

Wednesday morning, police said Alaiyja English was last seen leaving her home on Skymaster Court on June 27.

Family members told police they had not been able to get in contact with her and were worried about her welfare.

ALSO READ: Body of missing woman found in Lake Wylie, police say

English is described as 5 foot 2 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has a thin build and long back hair.

Anyone with information about English’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

VIDEO: Body of missing woman found in Lake Wylie, police say







