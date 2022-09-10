17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run

The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said.

During that time, a 19-year-old man was on a shooting spree in Memphis, even filming himself on Facebook Live as he carried out his deadly crimes, according to police.

By the end of that shooting spree, four people were dead and three others were wounded. Memphis Police believed McKinnie, who died at Regional One Hospital that Wednesday night, was a victim of that shooting spree.

However, police said that their investigation has revealed another man was responsible for taking McKinnie’s life.

He fired shots into a white Chevrolet Malibu, one bullet hitting and killing McKinnie, according to police.

That deadly shooting took place on West Raines Road, in the area of D & M Supermarket, at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Memphis Police said.

Take a look at the surveillance video released by Memphis Police. If you recognize the man in a black shirt who fires a gun at the white car, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

