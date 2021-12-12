A 17-year-old girl was shot to death in Sanger. Police seek witnesses to the homicide

Sanger police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl who was shot early Sunday.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of I Street, which is near Almond Avenue, in southeast Sanger.

The girl has been identified as Maria Guadalupe Garcia, a student in the Sanger Unified School District.

Sanger police officers heard the shots and multiple people called in reports of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found the girl with gunshot wounds.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services workers tried to save her, but she died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and evidence, and trying to determine if the shooting was gang related, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.