17-year-old girl shot in Hampton; police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old girl is hurt after being shot by an unknown male in Hampton on Nov. 19, police said.

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in connection to the maiming. Around 8:35 p.m., Hampton Communications received a call for a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Langley Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old girl was approached by an unknown male, police said. After a conversation, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

