17-year-old girl shot, killed near Wainwright Avenue in Lansing

LANSING — A 17-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night near Wainwright Avenue and later died at a local hospital, according to a police press release.

Police were dispatched about 9:27 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Wainwright Avenue, according to the release. Upon arriving, they found the teenager who had been shot multiple times.

Officers administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department medics arrived to take the girl to a local hospital, the release said. She was pronounced dead later that night. Lansing police have yet to release her name.

Witnesses told police the shooting was related to an argument that took place earlier that evening, and they led officers to a nearby address.

Police found more witnesses at the second address, as well as a 20-year-old man they said is a suspect.

The homicide was the second fatal shooting in Lansing this week. Arthur Artavius Newcombe, 43, died at an area hospital a few hours after being shot Monday morning in the 100 block of East Mount Hope Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

