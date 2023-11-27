17-year-old girl shot in the leg near Kings Park Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investing an argument that turned into a shooting, leaving a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on November 26, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of a person shot.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded and located a 17-year-old girl that had been shot in the leg.

The young girl was transported by JFRD to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

JSO states that there was a loud argument just prior to the sound of gunfire, but the details are unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently on scene and actively working to gather more information.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

