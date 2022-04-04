17-year-old girl takes off with two young boys from foster home, police say

A 17-year-old girl took two young boys and left a foster home in Whitehaven without permission and now police are asking the public to help bring them home.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 17-year-old Antrica Durking left a home in the 3000 block of Graceland Drive on Sunday.

She took 6-month-old Zachariah Durking and 2-year-old Jaylen Durking with her, Memphis Police said.

Antricia Durking (L) Zachariah Durking (M) and Jaylen Druking (R)

The foster parent told police that the three still hadn’t returned as of 3 p.m. Monday.

According to that foster parent, Antrica is a frequent runaway.

If you’ve seen these children, Memphis Police urge you to call their Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

