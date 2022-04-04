17-year-old girl takes off with two young boys from foster home, police say
A 17-year-old girl took two young boys and left a foster home in Whitehaven without permission and now police are asking the public to help bring them home.
According to the Memphis Police Department, 17-year-old Antrica Durking left a home in the 3000 block of Graceland Drive on Sunday.
She took 6-month-old Zachariah Durking and 2-year-old Jaylen Durking with her, Memphis Police said.
The foster parent told police that the three still hadn’t returned as of 3 p.m. Monday.
According to that foster parent, Antrica is a frequent runaway.
If you’ve seen these children, Memphis Police urge you to call their Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.
