17-year-old gunned down Mesquite man who was beating up teen’s friend, warrant says

As they got out of a sport utility vehicle on the morning of Nov. 3, 17-year-old Abel Lopez of Dallas mumbled a few words that 25-year-old Oseas Lozano believed were disrespectful, witnesses told police.

Lozano and Lopez began arguing, which turned into a physical fight near a Mesquite home with the 25-year-old Lozano getting the better of the teen, according to warrants.

At some point, 17-year-old Vincente Piedra of Dallas came to Lopez’s aid when Lopez yelled for help from friends. Piedra shot Lozano once, and then fled the scene with his two friends, according to warrants obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram late Thursday.

Mesquite police and paramedics later arrived and took Lozano to a Dallas hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, Mesquite police arrested Piedra and accused him of being the gunman who shot and killed Lozano near his Mesquite home.

Just days after the fatal shooting, authorities arrested Lopez and 18-year-old Juan Rojas, who drove the teens away from the scene.

The three teens face murder charges in the Mesquite case, according to Mesquite police.

The warrants for the three teens written by Mesquite Detective C. Renfrow provided these details on the shooting:

Lozano, the three teens and three others spent the night driving around Mesquite and Dallas in a Ford Edge, drinking beer, talking and getting along.

At one point during the night, the group stopped at a QT, and two of the males attempted to steal beer, but they failed.

They drove straight to Lozano’s home in the 1700 block of Hillcrest Drive in Mesquite.

Witnesses gave different accounts of what happened next. One witness said Lopez began “laughing” as they exited the vehicle and Lozano wanted to know what he was laughing at.

Another witness said Lozano “was defending his cousin.” A third witness said Lopez had mumbled something and Lozano believed it was disrespectful.

A fight ensued between Lozano and Lopez, and the Mesquite man was beating up Lopez.

After the fatal shooting, Rojas got back in the SUV followed by Lopez and Piedra. Rojas drove the vehicle away from the scene.

As they were leaving, Piedra fired the handgun several more times, but no other injuries were reported.

The three teens were arrested several days later.

During an interview with police, Lopez told authorities that Piedra did not shoot to kill Lozano, according to the warrants.