17-year-old gunshot victim killed in separate incident from citywide shooting spree, police say

A 17-year-old girl killed Wednesday night was killed in a separate shooting from the citywide spree that resulted in shutdowns across Memphis, police said Friday.

Initially, police believed that Corteria McKinnie, 17, was one of four individuals killed and three injured when Ezekiel Kelly, police have said, traversed dozens of miles and state lines while shooting and carjacking.

However, after investigating the scene at 800 West Raines Road, police obtained video showing a different man wearing all black shooting into a white Chevrolet Malibu, which was occupied by McKinnie.

McKinnie was pronounced dead at Regional One Health.

Since McKinnie was not killed in part of the shooting spree Wednesday, this brings the total believed killed by Kelly to three, with another three injured. The three killed in the shooting spree Wednesday are Dewayne Tunstall, 24, who was killed in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue; Richard Clark, 62, who was killed in the 900 block of South Parkway; and Allison Parker, 38, who was killed at Poplar Avenue and North Auburndale Street.

Police are asking for anyone who knows about the shooting of McKinnie to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

