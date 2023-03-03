17-year-old Gwinnett girl dies of Fentanyl overdose after taking counterfeit Percocet

A 17-year-old girl who is one of five Gwinnett teens to be found in just weeks died of an accidental fentanyl dose, according to police.

Julia Zirangua died Feb. 24 after overdosing on what she thought was Percocet.

Gwinnett County Police arrested Drolvin Calix-Rodriguez of Lawrenceville and Elizabeth Elliott of Norcross for selling her the counterfeit pill.

Calix-Rodriguez is charged with two counts of sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm during commissions of a crime.

Elliott is charged with the sale of a controlled substance.

Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs because of its potency and low cost, according to the DEA. The drug is 100x more potent than morphine.

Zirangua’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover her funeral expenses.

“There are no words to describe the emptiness my family is enduring,” Jocelyn Zirangua wrote. “We appreciate all the help to give my sister one last farewell gift.

Zirangua is one of five Hispanic Gwinnett teenagers to die either from an overdose or a gunshot wound in the last month.

On Feb. 8, the skeletal remains of Susana Morales, who had been missing for nearly eight months, were found near the Barrow County line. A Doraville police officer was arrested in her death and charged with murder.

On Feb. 9, 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano was found dead in an abandoned home in Tucker. His death is thought to be from an overdose.

On Feb. 14, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in front of his father outside the family’s home in Norcross. Police identified the victim as Jaeden Travis.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Jose Daniel Martinez, was found shot to death behind a Lilburn home on March 1.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area and were able to develop leads that lead to the arrest of Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn in connection to Martinez’s death.