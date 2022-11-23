17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in South Delridge neighborhood

A 17-year-old was shot and injured in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Delridge Way Southwest just before 2 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located the victim who had been shot in the thigh.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw a group of five or six men fighting near Delridge Way SW and Trenton Street before gunfire rang out.

The victim was transported to the Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.