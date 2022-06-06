17-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting that punctuated string of violent crime

On Monday, police identified a 17-year-old as the victim in a deadly shooting over the weekend in west Charlotte.

CMPD said officers were called to West Boulevard and Leake Street at about noon Saturday.

Officers got to the scene and found Andy Hernandez, 17, who had been shot. He was in a car that had crashed into a tree, detectives said. He died at the scene, they said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told Channel 9 an argument led to the shooting.

“(It) appears to have been some type of dispute that led to a homicide that we have here,” said Major Ryan Butler. “The victim was pronounced (deceased) on (the) scene, was not transported from the scene. We have been able to identify some individuals that did hear something and, again, we’re working with them.”

West Boulevard was closed down between Holabird Lane and Dawnalia Drive while detectives investigated two crime scenes.

Police did not say they had identified any suspects in the case.

By Channel 9′s count, it was the third deadly shooting in Charlotte since Friday.

A deadly shooting happened about 12 hours earlier in the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte. The victim died at Atrium Health Main.

Earlier on Friday, Herbert Eaton, 26, was shot and killed near an apartment complex in the vicinity of Northlake Mall.

At least six people in Charlotte have been killed in shootings since one on May 29.

