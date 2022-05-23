17-year-old identified as victim of Sunday afternoon killing in Kansas City: police

Kansas City police have identified the person shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Rockhill Manor neighborhood on the city’s south side as 17-year-old Rashan Stenson.

Officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of 79th Terrace and Campbell Street on a reported shooting. After arriving the officers found Stenson in the street unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

Stenson was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Early information from the investigation indicated Stenson may have been arguing with someone inside a vehicle on the block before he was shot by someone inside that vehicle, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in an earlier statement. The vehicle then fled from the block.

Police initially identified the victim as an adult male. Becchina clarified in a statement Monday that Stenson was a juvenile.

Becchina said the investigation was ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

Stenson’s death marked Kansas City’s 64th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city recorded 157 killings — the second deadliest in its history.

Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about Sunday’s killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.