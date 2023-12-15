17-year-old indicted in fatal shooting of San Tan Valley teen Jamiere Jenkins

The Pinal County Attorney's Office announced a grand jury indictment against Anthony Garcia, 17, in connection with the November shooting of Jamiere Jenkins, 17.

Garcia was charged with second-degree murder, officials said in a news release. The case is taking place in adult court.

On Nov. 28, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired near North Cortona and Cambria drives in San Tan Valley. Police found Jenkins with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where was later pronounced dead.

Officials also said Jenkins and the suspect, later identified as Garcia, were arguing before Jenkins was fatally shot in the neck.

The Sheriff's Office then conducted a criminal investigation regarding the incident and forwarded the information to the Pinal County Attorney's Office, according to the news release.

"We have seen far too many young lives impacted and cut short due to youth violence," Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in the news release.

This was a pending case, PCAO said in the news release.

