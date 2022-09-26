17-year-old injured in Bluffton shooting Sunday in a drug deal gone wrong, police say

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was injured in a shooting after a drug deal gone wrong, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called around 8:40 p.m. after people reported that there had been shots fired on Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks, a Bluffton residential community. The teenager was sitting in a car outside of a home in the area for a drug transaction, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Several witnesses who were nearby and heard the gunshots told police they saw two men running away from the area. As of Monday, investigators are still looking for the two men for questioning. No description for the two was immediately available.

Police are asking residents in The Retreat neighborhood to check their doorbell cameras to see if they caught anything suspicious from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday night. The teenager was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital and was in stable condition, police said in the alert.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or Sgt. Dario Sosa with the sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3435.