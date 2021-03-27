17-year-old injured in Rockland County shooting dies at hospital

Once at the hospital, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Police did not release his identity. The other victim remains in critical condition.

Video Transcript

- On March 26, 2021 at approximately 3:15 PM, the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of 34 Monsey Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located one gunshot victim, then another gunshot victim a short distance away near One Fletcher Road.

Both male victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and were taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. once at Westchester Medical Center, one of the victims, 17-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries. The other male victim is listed currently in critical condition.

The Spring Valley Police Department is asking for the public's assistance. And if you have any information regarding the shooting, please email us at TIPS, T-I-P-S, @villagespringvalley.org. Or you can call the police department directly at 845-356-7400.

Due to the ongoing homicide investigation, we will not be taking any questions at this time. We will update you when we can. Thank you.