17-year-old injured in shooting

Sep. 17—DANVILLE — Danville Police are investigating the Thursday shooting of a 17-year-old female.

At around 10:22 a.m. Thursday, Danville Police responded to the area of the unit block of Tillman Street for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located a 17-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her lower leg. The victim stated she was walking in the alleyway near Tillman and Main streets when she heard one shot fired and she was struck in the leg. The victim stated she didn't see who was shooting and was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening wound. No suspect information is currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.