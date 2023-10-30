17-year-old injured in south Sacramento shooting. Police investigating circumstances

A 17-year-old was injured late Sunday in a shooting in south Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Center Parkway just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting but didn’t find a victim at the scene.

Police later learned that a 17-year-old victim had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, police said.