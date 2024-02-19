17-year-old ‘intentionally’ pushes 6-year-old girl into fire at Alabama home, cops say

A 17-year-old is accused of pushing a 6-year-old girl into flames in their Alabama home, authorities say.

Now the teenager, who has not been identified, has been arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 18, incident in Foley, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the residential area for a “domestic incident,” and they found the young girl and her mother at a neighbor’s house, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. They were discovered with “significant burns.”

An investigation revealed a 17-year-old male, who lives at the home with the girl and her mother, “intentionally pushed” the child into the fire, according to the sheriff. It’s unclear what led to the incident, and authorities did not state the relationship between the teen and the girl.

The child’s mother rescued her daughter from the flames, the sheriff said. They were both taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Deputies said the 17-year-old faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault. The incident remains under investigation.

Foley is in southern Alabama, about 10 miles north of Gulf Shores.