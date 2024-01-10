17-year-old juvenile arrested in Reedley quadruple homicide. The teen’s mom also booked

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the quadruple homicide in Reedley.

The teen was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center and faces four counts of homicide, according to the Reedley Police Department.

In addition, the teen’s mother, Brynn Curtis, 34, and the mom’s boyfriend, Rafael Gonzalez, 21, were booked on charges of accessory after the fact, Reedley police said.

“These arrests are a substantial progression in the investigation, indicating the continued diligence and commitment of the Reedley Police Department and its partnering agencies in solving this case,” a posting on the Reedley police Facebook page read.

Three people were found killed over the weekend at the residence in the 1100 block of South Church Avenue, then a fourth body was found Tuesday near the home, Chief Jose Garza said.

The fourth body was described as a man in his 40s.

Chief Jose Garza said he could not confirm the man’s name or if the body was that of Matthew Bond, a 43-year-old at-risk man who police sought and who lived at the residence killed Saturday.

Garza also said police could not immediately connect the fourth victim to the other three, but said evidence officers collected may reveal a connection.

Police identified two of the three victims on Monday as Billy Bonds, 81, and Guadalupe Bonds, 44. Both were found in the backyard after what police had previously called a possible break-in at the home.

The third victim, a man, has not been named.

Garza said officers initially were investigating a suspected burglary Saturday at the home, and while in the backyard noticed a tarp before discovering the first two victims.

Police said they found an empty safe that previously held firearms.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call Reedley police at 559-637-4250 or two tip lines at 559-356-8690 (English) or 559-246-4183 (Spanish).

