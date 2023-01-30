17-year-old killed, 2 juveniles hurt in Kannapolis shooting, police say

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Kannapolis last week, police said.

Kannapolis Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to Elwood Street. When they arrived, they found Ty’el Hankins, 17, of Charlotte, inside his car.

According to police, Hankins had been shot in his car, which then crashed into a home on Elwood Street at Cooper Avenue.

Two juveniles were also involved and were taken to the hospital, but neither had serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said they don’t think what happened was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, you can reach the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

