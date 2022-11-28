17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say
DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion on Gresham Road.
DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a 17-year-old dead on the scene.
The address is listed as the Highlands at East Atlanta Apartments.
While investigating this scene, an 11-year-old boy arrived at the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road with a gunshot wound to his finger. He told police he was at this location when the shooting began.
The 11-year-old was taken to an area hospital.
Police said another teen, a 16-year-old boy, is at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
The shooter ran away from the scene, according to police.
Detectives are on the scene investigating the situation.
Channel 2 has a crew on the scene working to learn more about this developing incident on WSB Tonight at 11.
