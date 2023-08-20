17-year-old killed, 21-year-old shot during unsanctioned car meet in New Castle Sunday

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were shot during an unauthorized car meet in New Castle early Sunday morning.

The teen died from his injuries, according to Delaware State Police, and the second victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

State troopers were called about 2 a.m. to a reported shooting at a New Castle business park. Police said their preliminary investigation found that a large crowd had gathered there for an "unsanctioned" car meet. The two victims were involved in a dispute where many shots were fired, police said.

When troopers arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. His name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The 21-year-old victim was identified after he went to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said he was in stable condition Sunday morning. According to police, both victims are from New Castle.

After the shooting, the crowd and the unknown shooters fled.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling (302) 741-2729.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New Castle car meet leaves teen killed, man shot after dispute Sunday