17-year-old killed in Hillsborough crash early Sunday

A Gibsonton teen was killed in an early morning crash in the Apollo Beach area of Hillsborough County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a 44-year-old Wimauma man driving a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on U.S. 41 around 1:57 a.m. while a second car, an Acura TL driven by the 17-year-old Gibsonton boy, was headed north on the same road.

Near the intersection of Villemaire Road, the man driving the Chevrolet made a U-turn into the path of the Acura, troopers said.

The teen attempted to avoid the Chevrolet, but collided with the car, troopers said.

After the crash, the Acura hit the grass median, rotated back across the roadway and onto the east shoulder of the road. It then struck a concrete culvert and overturned several times before colliding with a light pole and several parked cars at the 1st Rate Auto Dealership, at 5301 N. U.S. 41, troopers said.

The 17-year-old died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured, troopers said.

No other information was released.