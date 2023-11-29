17-year-old killed in shooting in San Tan Valley

A 17-year-old was in police custody after another teen was fatally shot in San Tan Valley, southeast of Phoenix, on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:10 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a shot-fired call near North Cortona Drive and Cambria Drive found Jamiere Jenkins, 17, with a gunshot wound, according to the agency. Jenkins was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night and booked into the Pinal County Youth Justice Center. His name was not immediately available for release as he is a minor, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The two teens were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a single round striking Jenkins in the neck, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video released Tuesday night. The suspect was found at a home, Lamb added.

A blue Dodge Charger was seen in surveillance footage and was located early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives questioned everyone in the Charger when the shooting unfolded and further investigation will determine whether they were suspects or witnesses, the agency said.

Police said on Tuesday that an arrest had been made on two underage teens suspected in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens in Casa Grande. Authorities are still investigating the Oct. 28 fatal assault of 16-year-old Preston Lord in nearby Queen Creek.

