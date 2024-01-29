17-year-old boy killed, teenage girl critically wounded in Miramar shooting, cops said

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded Sunday night in a shooting in Miramar, police said. No arrests had been announced Monday morning.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the teens were in a car near University Drive and Riviera Boulevard when they were shot from another vehicle, Miramar police told Miami Herald’s news partner CBS News Miami.

Both cars were heading south on University Drive when the teens were shot, according to NBC South Florida.

When officers arrived, they found a white car riddled with bullets, NBC 6 South Florida reported. The teens were taken to a hospital but the boy did not survive, the TV news channel said.

“Right now, it is too early to speculate as to the motive behind this,” Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told CBS News Miami. “We don’t know if this was the intended target or not.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers by dialing 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.