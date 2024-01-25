17-year-old killed by train was crossing tracks on way to school, Illinois officials say

An Illinois teen was killed after she was struck by a train while walking to school, officials said.

She was attempting to cross the train tracks after a train had passed, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said in a Jan. 25 news release, but she was struck by a second train passing through. The second train was a Metra commuter train, according to the Barrington Fire Department.

The teen was later identified as 17-year-old Marin Lacson of Barrington. She was a high school junior in the Chinese Immersion Program and a lacrosse player, according to a statement by Barrington High School.

Autopsy results indicate Lacson died of blunt force injuries due to the incident, the coroner’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to a news release.

Barrington is about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

