17-year-old killed in Wesley Chapel hit-and-run, suspected driver still at large: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver accused of fatally striking a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County Saturday night.

According to FHP, the 17-year-old from Wesley Chapel was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bellmeade Court around 10:11 p.m. when a vehicle driving westbound on Chancey Road struck the boy. He died at the scene.

‘Fighting for its life’: Florida cyclist captures jaw-dropping video of massive alligator chowing down on python

FHP said the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored 2014-16 Nissan Pathfinder.

Following the collision, the driver failed to render aid and fled the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.