17-year-old kills a father and his son as he robbed their mobile home, Ohio cops say

A 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a father and his adult son in their mobile home, according to an Ohio sheriff.

Deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, to Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in New Richmond /on reports of shots fired. The bodies of two men were found by a neighbor whose mother saw lights on in their home, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rusty Larison, 59, and his son, 34-year-old Ryan Larison, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The coroner told McClatchy News both men were fatally shot.

Details of what led to the shootings are unclear, but on Monday, July 17, Sheriff Robert Leahy announced a 17-year-old was arrested in their deaths. The juvenile, who was not named because of his age, faces the following charges: four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives have also arrested an 18-year-old and 20-year-old in their investigation. Both men were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The sheriff’s office anticipates further arrests, according to a news release.

The Larisons were well known in the community, family member Ashley Cook told WCPO.

“My dad, he put on a fireworks display for the entire neighborhood every fourth of July,” Cook said. “My brother was the kindest person you would ever want to meet.”

A GoFundMe created for the Larrisons states they were killed “by what I can only describe as pure evil.”

New Richmond is about 20 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

13-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen in New Orleans

Two teens arrested in ‘heinous’ shooting of 16-year-old at bus stop, Kentucky cops say

14-year-old faces murder charge in triple shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt, CMPD says