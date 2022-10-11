17-year-old is on life support after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's parking lot

Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old boy who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer as he ate a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot last week, is on life support, according to a statement issued by his attorney Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no improvement in his condition. He is still unconscious and is on life support,” the attorney, Brian Powers, said. “The last two days have been difficult and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful.”

Any reports that the teen is stable or "going to be fine" are not true, he added.

"Every breath is a struggle for Erik," the statement said. "We ask for everyone’s continued prayers for our son.”

An officer opens the driver’s door and orders Erik Cantu out of the vehicle in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022. (San Antonio Police Dept.)

San Antonio police Officer James Brennand shot the teen on the night of Oct. 2 after responding to the McDonald's on Blanco Road for an unrelated disturbance call, according to police.

“As the officer attempted to gather information from witnesses, he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as the officer attempted a stop because the registered license plate did not match the actual vehicle,” Capt. Alyssa Campos, the department’s training commander, said in a video statement.

The car, driven by Cantu, was not the subject of the disturbance call at the McDonald’s, according to Campos.

Brennand, who was still in his probationary period, was fired after the shooting.

“The former Officer’s actions are indefensible and do not align with our training, tactics and procedures,” Chief William McManus said. “As such, I terminated him. I will withhold further comment as this incident is still under investigation.”

