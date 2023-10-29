17-year-old Macon man arrested for murder of 14-year-old boy

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
MACON, Ga. - A 17-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Bibb County on Saturday evening.

Tylik Mantrez Green, of Macon, was taken into custody just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say 14-year-old Tre’mon Jarrell was shot at around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Heron Street and Wren Avenue. He was rushed to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital by ambulance, where he died.

Green was quickly identified as a person of interest. He was taken into custody for questioning the following morning and later transported to the Bibb County Jail.

He is being held without bond on murder charges.

