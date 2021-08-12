17-year-old male dies after being shot in Durham, police say

A 17-year-old has died after being shot Wednesday near the intersection of East Main and South Elm streets in Durham, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Main Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

They found the teenager, whose name has not been released, in the parking lot of a convenience store. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect, and no charges have been filed.

The location of the shooting is about a quarter of a mile east of Durham Police Department Headquarters.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.