17-year-old male from Shandon ID'd in Foxen Canyon Road homicide

Lompoc Record, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 30—A 17-year-old male from Santa Luis Obispo County was identified Tuesday as the homicide victim found deceased in a vehicle along Foxen Canyon Road earlier this month.

Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon was found inside the vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, near Los Olivos, shortly after 6 p.m. March 7, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Emergency responders discovered Martinez after responding to reports of a possible vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they determined the vehicle had not been involved in a collision.

Martinez's death was initially considered suspicious, although sheriff's detectives later determined he was the victim of a homicide and released that information on March 10.

No further information on the incident, including toxicology results or what caused Martinez's death, was released Tuesday.

Details about a suspect or suspects have yet to be provided, according to Zick, who added there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171 where they can leave an anonymous tip. Tips also can be submitted online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

