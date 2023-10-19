17-year-old man faces murder charge in connection to Fall River shooting of 18-year-old

FALL RIVER — An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting on Locust Street this past Saturday.

Antwyne Robinson, 17, of Fall River was apprehended late this morning in Fall River. He will be charged with Murder, according to a press release from the District Attorney's office.

The defendant will be likely be arraigned in Fall River District Court this afternoon, according to the press release.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors continue to actively investigate a homicide which occurred Saturday afternoon in Fall River.

Saturday at around 12:18 pm, Fall River Police were dispatched to the area of 253 Locust Street for a report of a male gunshot victim.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located the victim, later identified as Jovanni Perez, 18, of Fall River and East Weymouth. He was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:41 pm.

The investigation is being coordinated by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Lopes, who will also handle the defendant’s murder arraignment.

