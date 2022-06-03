17-year-old Marietta boy shot to death in chaos after party broken up by homeowner

Police say a 17-year-old Marietta boy was shot and killed after in the chaos that broke out after a party at a short term rental was busted up by the homeowner last month.

Police said they were notified about gunshots it the Walton Village Apartment complex on May 21. When police arrived, they found a large group of teens and young adults, many of whom ran from officers.

Officers found Grayson Green lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Green was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators learned that the gathering had started at a house outside the city limits, but that the unsanctioned party was shut down by the homeowner.

According to witnesses, the group advertised that the party was being relocated to the apartments on social media.

“Due to the chaos of everyone fleeing while officers were attempting to render aid, only some of the witnesses were able to be interviewed on scene,” police said.

Police have released body camera footage of the chaos that broke out the moments they got to the scene.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify who killed Green.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-6990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. The Walton Village and Walton Communities have offered to match Crime Stoppers, raising the total reward up to $4,000.