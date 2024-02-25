17-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized, ‘not expected to survive’ after hitting truck in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after getting hit by a car in Lehi, according to the Lehi City Police Department.

According to police, the teenager was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Officials said the teenager was traveling eastbound on the sidewalk of a housing development, riding what police said was a home-built motorcycle.

‘Heavily intoxicated’ man chases, threatens medical workers with gun in Salt Lake City SWAT incident

When he crossed the main road, 3830 West, he hit a southbound Ford F-150, according to police.

“It does not look like he is expected to survive,” police told ABC4.com.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.