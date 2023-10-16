17-year-old named as suspect in 2023 Brockton killing

BROCKTON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old who is wanted for the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Brockton earlier this year.

Massachusetts State Police have added Kahmari T. Price, 17, to the State Police Most Wanted list in connection with a shooting homicide on Feb. 26.

That day, Brockton police received multiple reports of a shooting on North Main Street.

"Responding officers discovered an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head; the victim, Mark A. Boyd, 33, did not survive," State Police said in a written statement.

An investigation by Brockton police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office commenced.

Police say they identified Price as the suspected shooter.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant out of Brockton District Court charging Price with murder. A judge authorized nationwide extradition if he's arrested, meaning he can be returned to Brockton to face the charges.

Police say Price has ties to the greater Fall River area and is "actively avoiding law enforcement."

"The firearm used in this incident has not been recovered and PRICE should be considered armed and dangerous," State Police said.

Police described Price as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"Anyone who sees PRICE or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or call 911," State Police said.

