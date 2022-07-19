17-year-old is now second person arrested in shooting outside Ellenton outlet mall

A second teen has been arrested on charges related to the shooting outside the Ellenton Premium Outlets mall.

Ivan Santana-Santana, 17, was arrested Monday night during a traffic stop last night near his home in the 300 block of 12th Street West, Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning.

Santana-Santana was charged with attempted murder. He is being held at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bradenton.

Detectives have also identified the third suspect and a judge has issued a warrant for that suspect’s arrest. A search for that suspect is now underway.

The 18-year-old victim remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Three males confronted an 18-year-old and his friend while they were shopping on Sunday afternoon and began to argue with the teen. The teen and his friend walked away but was later confronted by the group again in the parking lot.

During the second argument, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the 18-year-old, hitting him in the leg.

This is a developing story and will be updated.