17-year-old Ohio homecoming queen candidate dies after collapsing on high school football field

A 17-year-old Ohio girl died after collapsing on a football field during homecoming festivities at her high school on Friday, according to the Mapleton Local School District.

Breanne McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, collapsed on the field shortly after she was announced as a contender for homecoming queen, Superintendent Scott Smith said.

The school district said McKean suffered a medical emergency.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community," the district said in a statement posted to Facebook.

It's not clear what kind of medical emergency she suffered.

The football game was suspended at halftime and the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday, where a queen would've been selected, was canceled, according to the district.

All athletic events for Mapleton High School were also canceled through Wednesday.

McKean was described by her school district as "funny, caring, and always full of life."

"To know Bre was to Love Bre. She always made you feel included and had such a positive and vibrant personality," the school district said in a statement.

McKean was a student athlete who played volleyball, basketball and softball, according to Mapleton High School Principal Corey Kline.

"Bre Mckean was the type of student that lived life out loud," Kline said. "She was a wonderful student who had a zest for school spirit and her fellow students."

"Her personality and smile would light up any room and she was instantly the life of the room," Kline said.

A memorial scholarship was set up in honor of McKean following her death. The school district also created an apparel fundraiser to help support McKean's family.

Grief counselors were available for students and staff at the high school Monday.

A memorial service will be held to honor McKean's legacy Saturday in Ashland, Ohio.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com