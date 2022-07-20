17-year-old Pelzer teen charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl

A Pelzer teen was charged and arrested in the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area on Chevy Chase Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder after deputies said he suffocated Joanna Lockaby, according to an arrest warrant from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Lockaby was found in a plastic bin behind the home where she lived with Hester, her half-brother, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood said in an email.

The Sheriff's Office responded to Chevy Chase Blvd around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a call that the 4-year-old girl was missing. After searching the premises, she was found around 2:45 p.m., and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Hester is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center, where is awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A motive for Locakby's death is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville.

