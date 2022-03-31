17-year-old poses with drugs, guns and cash — then was arrested, Texas sheriff says

A photo of a male teenager posing with drugs, guns and cash led to the arrest of the 17-year-old along with his passenger, Texas authorities say.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it began an investigation on March 29 after learning the teen was posting to social media that he had THC cartridges, weapons and cash. The photos were “reportedly posted to Instagram.”

Investigators tracked down the teen and pulled him over, according to a March 30 news release. Deputies found hash oil, a loaded handgun and money in the vehicle.

Authorities say they received a search warrant for the teenager and his 21-year-old passenger’s home in southwest San Antonio, where they found “two handguns, a high powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana, and $15,000.00 in cash.”

Both were arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail, according to the news release.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, reckless conduct-traffic and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The 21-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 1-4 grans and possession of marijuana.

