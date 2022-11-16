17-year-old posts threats directed at 2 Fayette Co. schools, receives terrorism charges

A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after police accused him of posting threats directed to at least two high schools online.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Javon Sullivan was arrested after posting threats of school violence on social media that targeted at least two Fayette County High Schools. Officials have not specified which schools were targeted.

Sullivan was charged with terroristic threats and domestic terrorism and is being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond.

Authorities added that they strongly urge parents to talk to their students about the dangers of school violence and what to post on social media.

Officials said these cases would be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent because of their negative effects on the learning environment.

