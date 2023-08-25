17-year-old in protective custody following multi-county police chase

A 17-year-old is in protective custody following a multi-county chase that ended in northeast Calhoun County on Thursday.

Officers from the Springport Township Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle along Landon Road near Springport Middle School Thursday; the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, according to a release from Springport police.

The pursuit continued westbound into Calhoun County on S Drive North and then northbound on 27 1/2 Mile Road, police said. The suspect ultimately lost control of the motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of 27 1/2 Mile Road and U Drive North in Clarence Township.

The suspect fled into a nearby cornfield wearing a backpack, police said. Back up units from Springport, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and the Albion Department of Public Safety subsequently arrived on scene and set up a perimeter.

Upon searching the cornfield with canines, the backpack the suspect had been wearing was located. Officers recovered a large knife and an empty firearm ammunition container from the backpack.

Two Calhoun County drones and a Michigan State Police helicopter were brought to the scene to search the area, but officers were initially unable to locate the suspect.

A short time after clearing the crash site, officers found the suspect and interviewed him. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male from Eaton Rapids.

The suspect was taken into protective custody and transported to Henry Ford Allegiance for treatment of his injuries in the crash, as well as mental health issues, according to police.

Springport police will be seeking charges of fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing officers and possessing a knife on school grounds.

